Macon Water Authority building improved water tower

Macon Water Authority District 2 board member Desmond Brown says this will be the future for Macon-Bibb

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority is constructing a new water tower in the central part of its distribution center. The tower is 200 feet tall and will carry 3 million gallons of water that will stabilize central Macon.

This will allow for better time management for water pump services in the area, and provide water to hospitals and water hydrants in case the pumps have a power outage.

Macon Water Authority District 2 board member Desmond Brown says this will be the future for Macon-Bibb County, and it's been a long time coming.