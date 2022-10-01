Veterans Elementary students surprise teacher with parade before his Army deployment

Students and staff at Veterans Elementary School came together to surprise their teacher with a parade on his last day at the school before deploying.

KATHLEEN, Ga. — Love was in the air at Veterans Elementary School as they surprised their teacher, who is deploying with the US Army.

Sergeant Samuel Mike started as a paraprofessional in 2019 at Veterans.

Monday, he served his his last day as a special education teacher before spending the next year in the Army Reserves in Poland. The school gathered together to hold a farewell parade in Mike's honor, much to his surprise.

Students and teachers lined up along the hallways to say "Bon Voyage" to Mr. Mike. While the students and staff honored his contribution to his country, he was more touched by their impact on him.

"I'm very thankful for everybody. Like I said, it was very unexpected," says Sgt. Mike. "I try my best not cry, but when you're loved... I will miss everybody."