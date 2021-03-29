Family of former Dublin High principal killed in wreck sues insurance, trucking companies

The family is seeking nearly $500 million and a jury trial.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of former Dublin High principal Jaroy Stuckey is suing several insurance and trucking companies for nearly half a billion dollars in the accident that killed him, his wife and two children.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Gwinnett County Superior Court, according to Atlanta lawyer Terry Jackson, who represents Stuckey's parents and other family members.

The lawsuit argues that the Stuckey's car was struck by a tractor-trailer whose driver was impaired, asleep, or distracted by his cell phone.

That truck pushed the Stuckeys' car forward into another truck, and caused a diesel explosion.

Other drivers were moving slowly -- below the speed limit -- causing traffic to back up, the lawsuit says. It also says toxicology tests on the truck driver are still pending.

They are seeking a jury trial.

BACKGROUND

Stuckey, his pregnant wife Elysea and their son A.J. were driving on I-16W in Bulloch County on the afternoon of Sunday, March 14.

A Georgia State Patrol report says a tractor-trailer towing a tanker was also going west on I-16 when it rear-ended another car, starting a fire.

The impact then pushed the car on fire into a second tractor-trailer, and a second car was sideswiped as a result.

All of the occupants in the Acura that was covered by burning diesel fuel were pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified as the Stuckey family.

Jaroy, Elysea and A.J. were laid to rest on Saturday, March 20, after services at the Shamrock Bowl in Dublin.