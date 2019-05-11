With the holiday season quickly approaching, some families don't know where they're getting their next meal from.

We need your help to make their holiday season just as special.

WHAT IS 'STUFF THE TRUCK?'

On Wednesday, November 13, we'll be teaming up with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to fill three whole semi-trucks full of food items.

We'll be taking on this task by collecting food donations at three Walmart locations in Central Georgia.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

On November 13 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., we want YOU to bring your canned goods and other non-perishable food items to one of the semi-trucks at these Walmart locations:

Macon - Gray Highway

Macon - Zebulon Road

Warner Robins - Watson Boulevard

If you can't make it out to any of the Walmarts, you can donate to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank online.

WHY ARE WE DOING THIS?

Food insecurity is real for some Central Georgia families, and the 13WMAZ crew wants to help give back to the same community we tell stories about.

