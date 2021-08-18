How your child can submit their teacher for 'My Teacher is Tops'

Junior Journalist Brooklyn Williams wrote a letter to nominate her favorite teacher, and you can too

MACON, Ga. — With the increase in COVID-19 cases, going back to school is more complicated than usual.

But one thing is simple -- nominating your favorite teacher for My Teacher is Tops! There are three ways.

First: Write a letter.

The letter should be one page long and explain why you think your teacher should be honored. It's also important to include your name, your teacher's name, and what school you attend.

Send the letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Georgia 31211.

Second: Write an email.

Just like writing a letter, be sure to include your name, your teacher's name, and what school you attend. Then send the email to myteacheristops@13wmaz.com.

Third: Send a video through the 13WMAZ mobile app.

Shoot a one-minute video explaining why you think your teacher should be recognized, then ask a parent to help you upload the video. Open the app, scroll down to the ‘NEAR ME’ section, then click the upload button that says ‘Share with Us.’ Fill out a few more boxes, then hit submit.