MACON, Ga. — The Supreme Court decided to back workplace rights for gay, lesbian, and transgender people on Monday morning. The ruling was 6 to 3.

Justices decided that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, includes bias against LGBTQ workers.

The word many people used to describe the decision is " validation," something some in the LGBTQ community say they received Monday morning.

"That we do exist, that we are people. We are deserving of rights just like everyone else," said Rachel Mosby, the former Byron fire chief.

"That we're equal, we are just as qualified as anyone else," said DeMarcus Beckham, an LGBTQ advocate.

In many states before now, there were no laws protecting employees from being discriminated against by their employers because they identified as part of the LGBTQ community.

"There were more than half the states in the U.S., including Georgia, did not recognize protection simply by discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity," said Scott Titshaw, a professor at Mercer University School of Law.

"Before now, basically the 11th circuit had held in many cases as a matter of law that Title VII did not protect employees, who identified as LGBT from any adverse employment action against them to have redress in court," said Teresa Pardinas, a civil court clerk and LGBTQ advocate.

With this, the decision could affect how two Central Georgia cases play out in court.

"This is a very, very important day for a number of my clients. There was a lot of uncertainty about what protections were out there," said Macon lawyer Ken Barton.

Barton represents former Byron fire chief Rachel Mosby and Houston County deputy Anna Lange. Both are cases involving employment, claims of sex discrimination, and people who identify as transgender.

"In both cases, it makes it clear that both of our clients have valid claims," Barton said.

Monday's decision will also overturn previous precedents in Atlanta's 11th Circuit Court. However, beyond these pending court cases, advocates say this landmark ruling will extend protections to millions of workers across the country.

"Members of the LGBT community can live authentically in their lives as they go to work," Pardinas said. "They can have less fear of who they are and living that authentic life instead of having to derive who you are in order to keep your job."

Mosby says this is just one step in the right direction.

"While this won't stop discrimination, it will give recourse for us that have been discriminated against," Mosby said.

13WMAZ reached out to both the City of Byron and Houston County's attorney's office regarding those cases. Both say their policy is not to comment on ongoing litigation or cases.

