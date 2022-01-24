Taco Mac is coming to Macon!

It will be located on Bowman Road in an outparcel of Bass Plantation

MACON, Ga. — If beer with a side of wings is your favorite dish, then the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission might have just answered your wish.

At its Monday meeting, the commission approved Central Georgia’s first Taco Mac location on Bowman Road in Macon.

It will be in an outparcel of Bass Plantation and near other restaurants like Margaritas and Mellow Mushroom.

It will be open 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to Midnight Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Taco Mac is a casual dining concept founded in Atlanta in 1979. They offer chicken wings and a wide variety of draft beers – perfect for watching sporting events.