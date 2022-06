The truck is blocking the on-ramp at the Highway 49 exit in Byron

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned tanker truck is blocking the I-75 northbound on-ramp in Byron, according to a post from the Georgia Department of Transportation 511 site.

The photo shows the truck stretched across several lanes of the on-ramp at Highway 49 in Byron. All ramps are blocked at the exit at this time.

The GDOT website said the truck could be cleared, and the lanes reopened around 10 a.m.



13WMAZ will provide updates when they are made available.