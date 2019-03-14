MACON, Ga. — The man accused of helping cover up Tara Grinstead's death is heading to trial Monday. Grinstead is the Irwin County teacher and former beauty queen who vanished from her Ocilla home in 2005.

RELATED: TIMELINE: What's happened in the Tara Grinstead case since 2005

Bo Dukes is charged with concealing the death of another, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and making a false statement to GBI agents about his involvement with the case during a June 2016 interview in Wilcox County.

Dukes is facing similar charges in Ben Hill County. He also faces a dozen sexual assault charges in Houston County in a totally unrelated case.

RELATED: Houston Co. grand jury indicts Bo Dukes in New Year's Day rape, kidnappings

His trial starts at 9 a.m. on Monday in Wilcox County Superior Court.

The trial for Ryan Duke, who is accused of killing Grinstead, is scheduled to begin April 1st in Irwin County.