Teacher Appreciation Week: Junior Journalist Saybel Shuster speaks about her favorite teacher

She said that middle school ELA teacher Mrs. Julianne Jones is caring and kind, while challenging her students to be their best.

MACON, Ga. — This week is all about teachers!

They make a lot of things happen so our kids learn everything they need. That's why for teacher appreciation week, we're honoring central Georgia's amazing educators!

Throughout our newscasts and online this week, we're sharing shout outs from central Georgia leaders, celebrities, and public figures about their favorite local teachers.

Thursday's teacher spotlight is presented by one of our Junior Journalists, Saybel Shuster.

Shuster goes to the Academy of Classical Education (ACE). She says that her middle school English and Language Arts teacher Mrs. Julie Anne Jones is caring and kind, while challenging her students to be their best.

"I want to give a shoutout to my junior high school ELA teacher Mrs. Julie Anne Jones. She's kind and caring, and has the friendliest smile. But most importantly, she challenges us to be as creative as we can be. She always has feedback on the short stories and poems I write in her class and inspires me. Now, I want to write all the time! Thank you for being such an amazing teacher Mrs. Jones!"

Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

