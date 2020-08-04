MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Students in Macon County are on spring break enjoying social media and trying out different TikTok challenges.

Teachers and staff at Macon County Middle School wanted to get in on the fun, so they danced it out! The teachers posted a video on YouTube showing off their moves while also reminding students to stay safe.

The fun video was a moment for the educators to take a break since they've been hard at work teaching students through distance learning.

This experience is different for all of us, and it's certainly not an easy one-- but it's OK to dance in the midst of adversity.

To all the educators at Macon County Middle School, thanks for the reminder.

Straight from the Heart.

