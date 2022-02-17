'They were special': Dodge County High School community remembers teens killed in wreck

Cameron Powell and his brother Ethan Holder died this week after a rollover car accident Tuesday.

EASTMAN, Ga. — After a fatal accident that killed his brother earlier this week, Cameron Powell was taken off life support Thursday morning.

Powell, 18, and his 15-year-old brother, Ethan Holder, were both students at Dodge County High School in Eastman.

This week, memories flow through the halls at the school.

"Ethan was precious, and Cameron was humble," said Amy Mullis.

Mullis teaches at the school, but met the brothers through church.

"They both participated in anything we set up for the youth. So if we were singing, they were singing," Mullis said. "They participated in plays, in vacation Bible school. So anything we did, they were present and a part of."

Dodge County School District Psychologist Kelly Childers said she didn't know the boys personally. Through her work helping grieving students this week, she says she's learned a lot about them.

"Both loved to rap. They would rap the gospel songs at church," Childers said.

Childers' colleague, Bridget Connell, is a district counselor. She knew the teens well.

"I've sat there, I've cried with some of the kids, and it shows them it's OK. It's OK to cry, it's OK to grieve," Connell said.

Connell and Childers say they'll be available to help students and staff members process grief even through the school district's long weekend.

"I think sometimes with a tragedy like this it can bring up past tragedies a student has faced. So we've had several students coming in with different stories to tell who just need support and someone to talk to," Childers said.

Meanwhile, even through all the monumental loss, Mullis says she's grateful to have known them.

"They were sweet to their mama, they were sweet to their grandma, they were sweet to their sisters," she said. "They were special, and that they were loved, and that they were good boys, and that they were faithful friends."

Sheriff Brian Robinson told 13WMAZ the accident was likely due to speeding. He said he couldn't say anything more until he spoke with the family.