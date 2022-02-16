Dodge County High School freshman killed in crash, brother in critical condition

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

CHAUNCEY, Ga. — Dodge County deputies and Georgia State Patrol are investigating after an accident left one teen dead and another critically injured.

According to Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson, it happened around 5:15-5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Kate Parkerson Road.

He says two brothers were driving in a car when a rollover accident happened. Investigators don't know what caused it yet.

The pair were airlifted to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Coroner Joe Smith says Ethan Holder, age 15, died from his injuries later in the day. Holder was a 9th grader at Dodge County High School.

Smith says Holder's 17-year-old brother, a senior at the high school, is listed in critical condition with a head injury.