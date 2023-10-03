Man injured after three-car crash in Monroe County

Highway 41 South near Pea Ridge Road has been reopened to traffic.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is injured after a three-car crash in Monroe County, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened around 11:09 a.m. at Highway 41 South near Pea Ridge Road.

When deputies arrived they found a 2013 Chevy Equinox flipped over onto its roof and the driver was ejected from the car.

The release says the driver of the Equinox rear-ended a tractor-trailer truck that then struck another car.

The crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the Equinox was taken to a Macon hospital.

The drivers of the other cars were not injured.

Highway 41 South near Pea Ridge Road has been reopened to traffic.

