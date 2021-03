According to Chief John Wagner, a rotten tree fell over on the line.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE 8:40 P.M.:

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says the road has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

North Davis Drive in Warner Robins is shut down from Green Street to Prince Drive due to a tree on a power line.

According to Chief John Wagner, the tree is hanging over North Davis.

The fire department is on the scene. Flint is getting ready to cut the tree down.