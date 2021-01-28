"I'm really humbled by this," Harold Young said.

MACON, Ga. — So far, 2021 has been the year of firsts, even right here in Macon.

Harold Young is now the first African American Executive director at the historic Tubman Museum.

Young has been a staff member at the Tubman museum since 2015.

He is also only the third executive director in the museum's 40-year history, one reason this job is so important to him.

"This museum, it symbolizes the American experience through the African American eyes," Young said, something he wants to make sure everyone can experience.

Young says during the pandemic, he's seen the museum go through a lot, from closing their doors for while to losing revenue.

"There's always a bit of a challenge when you're in a 501C3. You're a museum, you're an attraction, so you need people to come in, but then again, you can't come in here right now," Young said.

Young says his goal is to be more financially stable so that they aren't losing revenue.

He plans to do that by applying for government grants and hosting drives, but this is not his only goal.

"In my first 100 days, I actually want to increase the membership again by doing another membership drive. We want to become more stabilized and more nationally-known. We have some huge projects we're working that are going to be a big blessing to a city," Young said.

Young says he also wants to continue seeing Central Georgians embracing the history that is right here in Macon.

"People need to understand, this is right here in Central Georgia! It's really important to understand that this museum is ours!" Young said.