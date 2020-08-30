Two arrested after Monroe County man shot to death on the side of the road

Deputies say the victim crashed into the back of another man's car and was then shot when he approached him

FORSYTH, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after a fatal shooting left a 35-year-old Forsyth dead early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, Monroe County deputies responded to an accident and a shooting on Highway 42S around 12:30 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found two wrecked vehicles and 35-year-old Michael High dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say High’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Cierra Bell from Decatur, called him and asked him to pick her up in Oglethorpe where she was gambling with 38-year-old Wendell Scott.

High picked up Bell and the two got into an argument on their way back to Forsyth. The release says Bell got out of the car and started walking.

Scott saw Bell walking as he was on his way back to Decatur and asked her if she needed a ride back.

The release says High then crashed into the back of Scott’s car, sending his own car into a ditch. He got out of the wrecked vehicle and started walking towards Scott ‘aggressively.’

Scott then fatally shot High.

Bell and Scott are currently at the Monroe County jail awaiting charges. The shooting is still under investigation.