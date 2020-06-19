COCHRAN, Ga. — Two people were arrested Thursday and charged in connection with last week’s arson in Cochran.

According to Fire Chief Brock Wilcher, the two suspects were identified as 47-year-old Marshal Harrell and 36-year-old Sandra Layman.

Wilcher says the pair were arrested around noon Thursday and that it appears they were drinking and smoking in the vacant home when they accidentally set it on fire.

Because it appears the fire was not intentionally set, they are not formally charged with arson.

Harrell is charged with criminal trespass and false statements while Layman is charged with criminal trespass. It is unclear if they have since bonded out.

The fire happened last Friday around 5 a.m. at the vacant Rutland Apartments building on Third and Beech Streets.

The building was deemed a total loss.

13WMAZ has requested mugshots and this story will be updated when we receive them.

