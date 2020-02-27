MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a fire in Monroe County early Thursday morning.

A Facebook post from Monroe County Emergency Services says firefighters went out to a home on Old Zebulon Road around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found about 60% of the home engulfed by the fire, the post says.

Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor says they found two people dead and "burned beyond recognition."

The post says Emergency Services, state fire investigators, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fire.

Those that died have not been identified yet, according to Proctor.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

