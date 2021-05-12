Two Macon organizations team up for fundraiser

DePaul USA Daybreak will split the proceeds with High Street Church and use the money to expand resources for folks facing homelessness.

MACON, Ga. — The season of giving continued Saturday afternoon as High Street Church and Daybreak teamed up to raise money for their organizations.

The church hosted people at Central City Park where people could enjoy music, food, and fun like making their own Christmas decorations or buying handmade gifts.

Reverend Sarah Oglesby-Dunegan with the church says they’re working together to help houseless people and provide access to healthcare.

“We see from our own front porch step that homelessness is a really big problem. We know as a small church, we don't have the capacity to fix that by ourselves,” Oglesby-Dunegan said.

The Reverend hopes to have raised at least $1,000 to go toward projects like expanding Daybreaks medical clinic and providing apartments for homeless women and men.