MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after two men robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint Wednesday.

According to a news release, it happened at the location on 2644 Riverside Drive around 5 a.m.

It was reported that two armed men in ski masks entered and demanded money from the register.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, they ran off in the direction of S&S Cafeteria. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

RELATED: 'You will have to answer for what you did:' East Dublin mom warns driver who hit her daughter and left scene

RELATED: Cher, Gregg Allman home up for sale