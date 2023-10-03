Two teens in critical condition after leading Bibb deputies in high-speed chase through downtown Macon

Bibb deputies were called out to a Macon gas station after getting reports about a stolen car.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Two teens are in critical condition after leading Bibb County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Macon on Monday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened just after 1 a.m. when deputies and K-9 units responded to Emery Highway and Womack Street about a stolen car.

Deputies then saw two boys getting into the stolen car at the Exxon Gas Station at 584 Emery Highway.

When deputies made contact with the boys, they sped off quickly down Coliseum Drive towards downtown Macon, the release says.

Deputies then activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop the speeding car.

The release says the car continued to speed down Coliseum Drive through downtown onto Broadway.

While on Broadway, the suspects attempted to crash into deputies car's multiple times. This is when deputies did a pit maneuver to stop the suspect's car.

The suspects then lost control of the car and hit the curb causing it to flip over into a power pole, fire hydrant and a fence on the shoulder of the road, the release says.

Deputies located both suspects and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.

Both suspects were then taken to Atrium Health Navicent for treatment.

The 16-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger are both listed in critical condition.

The Georgia State Patrol was called out to work the vehicle wreck.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.