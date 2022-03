Over 500 boxers came to Macon to show their stuff in the ring.

MACON, Ga. — It's the last weekend of the Cherry Blossom Festival and Saturday's slate of events featured all kinds of fun from Carolyn Crayton Park to the boxing ring.

United Boxing Club put on the 3rd annual Cherry Blossom Boxing Show at Freedom Park.

“All this excitement. I'm about to lose my voice already from all the hollering and screaming I've done already," Club Director James Hand said.

Over 500 boxers came to Macon to show their stuff in the ring.