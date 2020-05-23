MACON, Ga. — Investigators are looking into a fire that happened at a vacant east Macon home early Saturday morning.

It happened at 855 Clarks Lane around 2 a.m.

That is about two blocks behind Fort Hawkins.

The flames gutted the inside of the home and destroyed most of the roof.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire investigator Ben Gleaton, the house was vacant and no one was injured at the time of the fire.

The case is still under investigation.

Clarks Lane house fire

