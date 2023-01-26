Vacant Macon hotel may be auctioned in April

A federal judge this month approved a bankruptcy plan for the owners of the former Ramada hotel on First Street.

MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon hotel that's been closed for more than a decade could be sold or go on the auction block soon.

Sangha Hospitality said they'll try for 90 days to sell the hotel to pay off their debt.

If they don't get a good offer in that time, they'll put it up for auction.

On Thursday, Sangha's lawyer, Christopher Terry, said, "We've gotten a good bit of interest," but he says they haven't yet hired a broker to market the 300-room tower.

If there's no acceptable offer, he said, the auction would likely happen in early April.

According to court records, the owners owe millions in debt, including $140,000 in property taxes and $30,000 to the Macon Water Authority.

Terry's full statement in regard to Sangha Hospitality, LLC reads: