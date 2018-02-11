Valentine's Day on a budget: Date ideas in Macon for $50

There are so many events and dates you can go on with those you care for most this Valentine's Day!

MACON, Ga. — The season of love is coming up!

Valentine's Day is coming up and there are so many things to do around Macon to celebrate with that special someone.

We will be giving you three price tiers for dates in the area so that you can find the most romantic and affordable date for you and your sweetheart.

We already told you how to do it for $100. The next tier option is $50.

Let's take of dinner first.

Dua Fish Tank is perfect if you are looking for something different with a Vietnamese twist.

If you and your date get an egg roll as an appetizer and then the house pho and the new Dua Bahn Mi Burger you will spend around $28.45.

But what about dessert?

You and your love can head to Marble Slab Creamery to share a fudge brownie sundae for $9.99.

This brings your total to $38.44.

If you want to do something later in the night, Reboot Retrocade and Bar is hosting their 5th Annual Adult Valentine's Trivia Night.

There are themed drinks, costume contests and prizes.

Sign-up starts at 8:30 p.m. and trivia starts at 9 p.m.