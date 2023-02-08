'It's a big deal': Warner Robins becomes food truck friendly

The city will hold its first Food Truck Round-up Aug. 17. They will happen on the third Thursday of every month.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This new month is bringing new events to the city of Warner Robins. People can get a true taste of the international city through food trucks.

Gigi's Comfort Food serves the community during lunch hours Monday through Friday.

They say comfort food doesn't mean just soul food, but anything your grandma would make.

"We have stir-fry, curry chicken stir-fry, egg rolls," owner Debbie Boyd said.

Boyd says they don't just serve you in-store. A few months ago, they added a food truck to their operations.

"Having the food truck, we can get out in the community, and they can get some of that good food for dinner time," Boyd said.

In its most recent meeting on Monday, the city of Warner Robins passed an ordinance to make it easier to sell from a food truck.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says vendors will no longer need to travel to the city for a permit.

"For food truck events in our city, there is no extra fee with the city of Warner Robins, which is a huge change," Patrick said.

That saves vendors $25 for each event. The ordinance also allows trucks to serve alcohol.

It clarifies that trucks can not park on city property except during city events, but the eased requirements do not extend into health standards. Food trucks would still need to pass health inspections.

Still, Boyd says that these changes make a huge difference.

"It's a big deal," Boyd said.

These new rules also make room for the city's first Food Truck Round-up.

They will be held the third Thursday of every month. Patrick says the city will take a holiday break starting in November but will restart after the holidays.

GiGi's manager David "Smitty" Smith says this Food Truck Round-up will give folks a true taste of the international city.

"People will be able to get out and experience so many different types of foods and genres from all over that the city brings in, and gatherings will bring people out," Smith said.

You can enjoy the Round-Up each month at Perkins Field. Gigi's and nine other vendors will be there. Patrick says it also promotes their goals for the commercial circle area.

"With our downtown redevelopment coming soon, as far as the planning of that we are really trying to and uplift the community green space that's in that area which is Perkins field," Patrick said.