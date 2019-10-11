WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police officers are investigating after a masked man robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Sunday.

A Facebook post from the Warner Robins Police Department says officers were called out to the location at 2451 Watson Boulevard around 8:15 a.m.

The post says a man wearing dark clothing and a mask had a gun and demanded money from the clerk. He fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

The post says there were no customers in the store at the time and no injuries.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery should call Detective Paul Peck at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

