WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the call came in around 1:30 p.m. for a robbery at the Dollar General on N. Davis Drive.

An armed man entered the dollar store and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

There were four people inside the store at the time of the robbery, and no one was injured.

Detailed suspect information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Det. Justin Clark at 478-302-5380.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Report: Twiggs County investigating after dog set on fire

Putnam County investigating after body found hanging from tree

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.