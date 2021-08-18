Warner Robins 'Dumpster Day' event aims to show love to the community

They say this is the time to clean out your old junk from your yard, basement, attic, or garage.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is encouraging people in the community take part in Dumpster Day this Saturday.

Dumpster Day is happening at 2 locations -- one on Tabor Drive and the other at the corner lot of North Houston Road and Green Street.

You can drop off items between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tiffany Bowen, manager of Keep Warner Robins Beautiful, says the event is a way to show the community how much they care.

"They get dumped on a lot, even by the people that don't live in those areas, and it's sad to see just because it's an area that other people look at and go, 'Nobody really cares,' so I want to show them that the city does care," Bowen said.