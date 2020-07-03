WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A family is safe after a fire destroyed through their home on Sarah Drive in Warner Robins Friday night.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, they got the call just after 9 p.m. When crews made it to the scene, they found a heavy fire in the attic of the house. Renfroe says all residents had made it out of the home on their own, but their pets had to be rescued by first responders.

WMAZ

Renfroe says two people were taken to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. He also says the home is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

