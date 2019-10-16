WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins city official is on leave while the city investigates complaints against him.

Mayor Randy Toms told 13WMAZ Wednesday that Krag Woodyard is on administrative leave. He’s the interim head of the city’s public works department.

Toms would not say why Woodyard is off the job.

But he said there were "issues and allegations" that he felt should be investigated.

Earlier this year, Woodyard was in the news for firing three public works employees who allegedly misused city equipment, and also when city council member Daron Lee questioned the racial makeup in his department.

So far, no one has said that Woodyard's leave is connected to either issue.

Editor's Note: The video used in this article is from last month's story when Woodyard fired three public works employees.

