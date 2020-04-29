WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you've been staying at home for several weeks, you may be getting creative with your cooking.

One Facebook group created during the COVID-19 pandemic is giving people a chance to share their home-cooked creations.

Sheldon Hudlin owns 1st Class Cleaning in Warner Robins, but he loves to cook.

During the pandemic, he noticed a lot of upsetting news going around, so he wanted to make a positive space where people could connect.

"I wanted to create something that would tie people together," Hudlin said.

Outside of personal beliefs and opinions, Hudlin says he knew food was one thing everyone could agree on.

So he created the Facebook group 'Whatcha Cookin?' last Thursday. In six days, the group has grown to more than 1,300 members.

People post pictures of their meals, share recipes, and trade cooking tips. You can even catch videos of Hudlin cooking on there too.

"People are interacting with people they don't even know -- just 'hey that looks good, that looks yummy,'" he said.

Hudlin's love for cooking started at a young age, and he says it's because of his mom.

"I can remember my mom cooking in the kitchen, and instead of watching TV, we would sit around the counter and watch her cook," he said.

He says many members have thanked him for giving them a little bit of relief during a tough time.

"It's a place that people can go to get their spirits lifted up, and just be on a common ground, and just be able to dwell in good thoughts," he said.

Hudlin says the group has grown to attract members from outside of Central Georgia, and there's only one rule he asks everyone to follow.

"Be nice... it's nothing fancy, just be nice," Hudlin said.

If you want to join 'Whatcha Cookin?' you can visit the Facebook group page here.

