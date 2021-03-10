'There is hope': Warner Robins ministry holds anti-violence rally

The rally allowed several speakers to share their experiences

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday, the field of dreams was the scene of a community coming together for the better.

Since July there's been 6 shootings in Warner Robins with 4 that resulted in death.

On South Davis Drive, a rally against that violence has hopes to bring change into the community

"Listening at the testimonies of the victims' parents, the survivors. It lets us know that there is hope," rally organizer Shurwanda Jolly said.

Last year, Andrew Graham was shot in the face and arm in North Macon; he shared that story at the rally.

"I just want to be here to show the grace of God why I'm here today, what saved my life," he said.

Now he tells the story as a testimony and a cautionary tale.

"You know, shooting a music video with one of my best friends and one of his friends that was an artist, and we were out there for a minute and out of nowhere about 20 gunshots started ringing. Nobody else got shot," he said.

Shurwanda Jolly is the face behind the rally, saying recent crimes were a motivator for the event.

"One murder is too many, and to keep hearing on the news where a 13-year-old has been charged as an adult for murder, to hear on the news two 15-year-old's arrested for murder. At some point, it has to stop," Jolly said.

She knows it takes more than a rally, and their work will continue through teaching responsibility and literacy.

"This is needed, this is important, but again, this can only do so much. We have to teach our children what is right," Graham said

The turnout was what Jolly hoped for, but the work isn't over until it's safe for everyone.

"The violence needs to stop. Our children are our future, and I want my grandchildren, your grandchildren, to grow up in a community where we can feel safe," she said.

For information on the organization, you can visit their Facebook page.