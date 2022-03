Police are advising drivers in the area to take an alternate route until the scene is clear.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Traffic on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins is blocked due to a SWAT operation in progress in the 500 block in the area.

That's according to a Facebook post on the Warner Robins Police Department page.

The police department did not release any details about the situation.