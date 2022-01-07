Warner Robins police identify driver who hit road worker

13WMAZ spoke with someone who saw what happened and how drivers should be wary of those working on the side of the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police say they've identified the woman who hit a roadside worker with her car and then drove off on Thursday. However, they hope to arrest her before they share her name.

The hit-and-run happened on Davis Drive and Green Street. We spoke with someone who saw what happened and how drivers should be wary of those working on the side of the road.

"I look across the road and I saw the police is there, and then I saw the lady running,” Lee Taylor says.

Taylor owns the flea market across the street from where the accident happened.

"I seen him get hit and they were laying over, and the ambulance came up,” he explains.

Taylor says he's worked roadside construction himself as a road flagger. He knows it's dangerous work.

"It makes me feel uneasy because it could've been me. Basically, you know, you just have to obey the signs, but I know for you to see people doing construction-- road paving, big equipment-- it had to be something or other,” Taylor says.

Gina Swartely says she's kept up with the hit-and-run in the news.

"They're in a big hurry to get nowhere,” she exclaims.

Swartely says she sees a lot of people rushing around who aren't focused on the road.

"There's kids in neighborhoods and people fly, or they act like they have something so important to do, but it's never worth somebody's life,” she explains.

Her solution is, "Just slow down, take your time. Slow down everywhere you go. There's no reason to go so fast.”

It can save a life and save you legal problems. Warner Robins Police Traffic Investigator Tim Pippio says the law requiring a driver to move over a lane for law enforcement applies to road construction, too.

“In this case, she could not change lanes, but she could slow down and be prepared to stop,” he says. “Instead of slowing down, she struck the worker and fled the scene." .

Police say that the man that was hit is in stable condition and was released from the hospital.