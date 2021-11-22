Warner Robins Police looking for man wanted in home invasion, bank robbery

A person is in critical condition after being shot during the bank robbery.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a bank and shot someone early Monday morning.

According to a press release, the police department was called to the 100-block of West Imperial Circle for a home invasion around 9:17 a.m. A man broke into a home, stole car keys from the homeowner, and left.

Minutes later, police were called to 853 N Houston Road about a bank robbery and gunshot wound. It was reported to officers that a man wearing a mask and a white t-shirt went into the bank and demanded money. He also shot someone during the robbery.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in critical condition. The alleged robber left in a 2018 Nissan Altima stolen from the home on Imperial Circle, which was later recovered.