Warner Robins Police make arrest after man is shot, killed at Cru Lounge

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An arrest was made in the shooting that happened after midnight on Monday at Cru Lounge, Warner Robins Police Department.

According to a press release posted on Facebook, officers arrested 20-year-old Samba Diallo of Warner Robins around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday at 500 Northside Drive.

They say they expect to make more arrests in this case.

According to a Facebook post by the Warner Robins Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Cru Lounge on 85 South Highway 247.

24-year-old Shamair Mitchell of Warner Robins and another person got into a fight inside the lounge before spilling out into the parking lot.

When in the parking lot, the person Mitchell was fighting with shot him.

Mitchell was transported to the Houston Medical Center in a personal car, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.