'Murder, not in my city': Leaders respond to 3 back-to-back homicides in Warner Robins

The City of Warner Robins saw nearly half of this year's homicide in just 48 hours.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In just 48 hours, the city of Warner Robins saw nearly half of this year's homicide. Three people killed in three days. The city overall has seen 7 homicides this year.

In the wake of the three fatal shootings, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick called a joint news conference Tuesday with the Warner Robins Police Department.

“Crime, not in my city. Murder, not in my city. Homicide, not in my city. Gun violence, not in my city,” Patrick said.

The gun violence began Sunday night when 17-year-old Jontel Williams, a recent Northside High graduate, died after being shot on Thomas Boulevard. Hours later, a separate shooting, 31-year-old Jamal Colson, gunned down outside of 7 Star Food Mart just after midnight.

“When I received a phone call from Chief Wagner, my heart sank and I said, 'Did I hear you properly, chief?'” the mayor said. “'Did you say two deaths from two shootings?' He said, 'Yes, that's correct.' 'In the city limits of Warner Robins?' 'Yes, that's correct.'”

Then early Tuesday morning, 24-year-old Shamair Mitchell died from a shooting outside the CRU Lounge off of Highway 247.

“And then I called her again, we had a third one. Unbelievable,” Chief Wagner said.

“'We are better.' That's immediately what I thought, because this is not the city I grew up in. This is not going to be a city my son will grow up in,” Patrick said.

Now, city leaders are pleading with the community.

“If you're the one holding the gun, please, take a breath. Walk away. Think about your loved ones and the impact to them," Patrick said.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and her team say they're brainstorming solutions to get to the root cause of the violence--something she hopes to start in the coming weeks, but she says the immediate response is the city standing in unity.

“Show everyone that we are one, and this is our city. We are bringing it back to a peaceful place,” Patrick said.

The mayor and chief say you'll see more cops patrolling the streets. They say that's their immediate response as city leaders work on a targeted solution to this spree of homicides.