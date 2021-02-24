Warner Robins teen arrested after prank 911 call that threatened school shooting

The call caused two schools to be placed on lockdown and a large police response on unsuspecting homeowners

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police arrested a 15-year-old Wednesday after they allegedly made a prank 911 call that locked down schools last week.

According to a news release, the unidentified teen was released to the Houston County Juvenile Division.

Police says the act of calling 911 to falsely report a crime will not be tolerated in Warner Robins and anyone who does that will be prosecuted once they are identified.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to a news release, police officers were sent to a home on Anne Drive around 7 a.m. on Feb. 18 for a domestic call after it was reported that a man was holding his wife at gunpoint and fired a shot.

The caller said the high school was his next target, which caused Northside High and Parkwood Elementary to be placed on lockdown. Officers were then sent to both schools to provide security.

They found the residents of the Anne Drive home from the 911 call did not know what was happening, and that the call had been a prank that originated from another address.