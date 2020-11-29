Warner Robins woman creates mentorship program in honor of late brother

The 320 program is named in honor of Traneice Porter, who was shot on March 20, 2016.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Traneice Porter created 320, a mentorship program for young girls who have a passion for cheering and dancing.

"I met these girls a year and a half ago, they were cheerleaders. A lot of them got upset and complained about about not being able to cheer yearly. Well you can't cheer yearly," Porter said.

320 gives them the opportunity to follow their passion year round.

For Porter, this is more than just a program.

"I chose 320, because it's the day that changed our lives forever," Porter said.

The name is more than just a number.

"My daddy got shot on 320," Jariyah Porter said.

Jariyah Porter is the daughter of Lathadious Porter, who got shot back in 2016. He died two years later.

Traneice Porter says this idea started with a praise dance that she was never able to preform, because she ended up having to bury her brother that day instead.

"320 represents actual 3-20. March of 2016 is when my brother got shot 5 times trying to be heroic and save a fight in the park," Porter said.

She hopes to help these girls grow everyday, in honor of her brother.

"With these young ladies and how I've gotten with them, I just want to go bigger with them," Porter said.

Casey Mason has two daughters enrolled in 320, one of them is autistic.

She says this program has brought out so much in both daughters.

"My oldest daughter is not a people person, she does not like to be around crowds... now, she loves all of the girls, and all the girls respect her. She knows that this is her family," Mason said.