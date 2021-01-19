One dead, two injured in Houston County head-on collision

A woman is dead after two pickup trucks collided on Dunbar Road

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead and two men are hospitalized after a head-on collision in Houston County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Ronnie Harlowe with the sheriff’s office, they are investigating a wreck that happened in the 400-block of Dunbar Road near Carl Vinson and N. Houston Road.

He says two pickup trucks collided head-on. One had a man and woman inside, and the other had just a male driver.

He says the woman did not survive the accident and the two men involved were taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown right now. The scene of the accident is expected to be clear around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated once more information is available.