Warner Robins City Council implementing new ideas to attack main priorities

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' mayor and council just got back in town after meeting with state legislators in Atlanta for the very first time.

We spoke with the mayor and the Post 1 councilman to find out what they're working on.

Over the weekend, mayor and council went to a Georgia Municipal Association Conference, where they attended various training sessions and met with eight state legislators.

On Sunday, they had dinner with legislators representing Warner Robins at the state level. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said they discussed a few items high on their agenda.

"Beautifying Watson Boulevard from Robins Air Force Base all the way down to and past City Hall," Patrick said. "That's an initiative I want to work with this particular senator on, so we can entice developers to that side of town, because that's the ultimate goal."

Two of their other priorities, include helping the homeless in Central Georgia and increasing Warner Robins' sewer capacity.

"We provide sewer to our entire county, and sometimes beyond our county line. It's important for us to have the capacity so we can continue growing, because if you can't have sewer, no construction or development can take place," Patrick said.

It was all a part of Georgia's 2022 Cities United Summit.

"Wherever I went, everyone was asking me, 'Is your mayor here? Is your mayor here?'" Mack said.

According to Councilman Post 1 Derek Mack, they introduced her to several new faces and learned new tools in several classes. Some of their courses focused on topics, like ethics, diversity, and economic development.

"With that training, it's very helpful. It's necessary. It's also an accountability partner as well," Mack said.

Patrick said, "I can't wait to get started on some projects that we are going to be implementing in the first quarter."

They're also working to fill a vacant lobbyist position.

Patrick spoke with other state leaders throughout the weekend, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and people in both the Majority Leader's office and the Lieutenant Governor's office.