Westside High School senior overcomes learning disabilities to develop job skills

Despite having a disability, senior Trey Solomon still manages to put smiles on faces and inspire others through his new internship agreement

MACON, Georgia — A Westside High School senior plans to take his education to new heights.

Despite having a learning disability, Trey Solomon served as the manager for the Seminoles. He recently signed an internship agreement with Middle Georgia State University’s Project SEARCH, which helps students with disabilities develop job skills.

Special education teacher Karyn Johnson and Solomon say the signing has meaning to them both.

“Interacting with Trey every day is a joy. If he's not here, you're going to know he's not here. I don't know what I'm going to do without Trey because I'm going to miss him calling my name, each and every day, all day long and asking questions,” said Johnson.

“I like sports, I like to go, I’m going to be there, they’ll be there. Going to have my friends there, my old friends went there, I’m going to be there,” said Solomon.

He says his Friday nights will always be for football and he’ll still be cheering on the Seminoles after he graduates.