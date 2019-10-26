PINEVIEW, Ga. — A single-wide trailer sits quietly off Commerce Street in Pineview, but on Friday morning, gunshots rang inside the home.

JT Ricketson with the GBI's Perry office says, "They found two subjects inside a single-wide trailer that had suffered from gunshot wounds."

Wilcox County deputies responded just before 11 a.m. The two found inside are brother and sister.

They later found out someone took a third person out of the home, and took them to Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville.

All three were later air-flighted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

"I don't have any specific information or number of shots fired, or anything like that," says Ricketson.

The GBI got a warrant to search the home to try and determine what exactly happened inside.

Ricketson says, "We're collecting shell casings and basically trying to recreate this crime and see what happened."

GBI agents and Wilcox County deputies talked with neighbors and anyone who might have known the three people.

Ricketson says agents asked, "'What time did it happen? Do you know them? Have you seen them have arguments before?' Things like that, just trying to get a historical perspective on what's going on here."

At this time, law enforcement believes only the three people injured were involved.

Ricketson says, "We don't have information that a fourth person was here -- again, I can't say yes or no, but right now, it just seems like it involves these three people."

He says says they are not releasing the names of the people involved until all the family members are notified.

Ricketson says a juvenile also lived at this home, but they were at school during the time of the shooting.

RELATED: 2 critically wounded, 1 injured in Wilcox County shooting

RELATED: Houston County grand jury indicts 7 people in multi-county theft, burglary ring

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.