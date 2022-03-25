Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff announces federal funds for Wilkinson County's first public sewer system

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff was there Friday to talk to McIntyre city officials about the federal funds that will pay for their system.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Wilkinson County will now receive funding for a project that's been years in the making.

For years the people of Wilkinson County have had to depend on a septic sewage system which normally places their wastewater below the land of their home or business, but now, that could all change.

"The President of the United States has signed into law the $6.3 million necessary to build the sewer system for McIntyre, and to start the building the sewer system that will serve this entire county," explained Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Friday, Ossoff announced in Wilkinson County they will soon have their first public sewer system. Local leaders have been trying to fund a sewer system for more than 30 years. The news has many people in town excited for the future.

"The septic system will help the county a lot bring in more businesses. A lot of people have wanted this for a long time," said business owner Shawnquita Carswell.

Business development is what is on many people's minds, but also safety. Septic tanks can sometimes run off into the streets and even in backyards, causing a health hazard. Hygiene products can also affect the tank's ability to transfer and hold waste.

"We have had to change tissue from different plies because the higher the ply it will stick to drain lines," said Riley Shinholster, a Wilkinson resident.

Some people in McIntyre even say the system will increase their home value. The first customer for the new sewers will be the school system.