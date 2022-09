Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says he pronounced her dead about 5 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street near downtown Macon.

Firefighters found a woman inside. Miley says he pronounced her dead about 5 a.m.

He says they are still working to locate her family so they are not releasing her name yet.