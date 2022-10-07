Forsyth woman runs from arrest, injures two police officers

She is currently held in the Monroe County jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault of an officer.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A woman injured two police officers after she attempted to escape arrest on Thursday in Forsyth.

In a release, The Forsyth Police Department said that they were called out to a domestic dispute on Thursday around 8:22 p.m. at Union Hill Apartments.

When Sgt. David Asbell and Officer McCune got there, they arrested a male suspect on domestic violence charges.

After they left, the officers were told that the woman involved in the case, Autumn Thomas, had an active warrant out against her for another department.

Both of the officers then went to the LaQuinta Inn on Russel Parkway where Thomas worked to arrest her.

While they were talking to her she got in her car where she had left her child, and attempted to drive off.

Officer McCune tried to get her out of her car but got thrown to the ground.

Police say the front end of Thomas's car hit Sgt. Asbell and knocked him across the hood, where he rolled off and hit the ground.

Thomas then sped off.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's office later tracked down Thomas in Jonesboro and arrested her.

She is currently in the Monroe County jail on two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.

They expect to file more charges.

Sgt. Asbell and Officer McCune were taken to different hospitals where they were treated and released.

Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries, and they are both home recovering now.

This case is still under investigation and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.