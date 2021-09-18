Woman killed in Washington County UTV accident

It happened early Saturday afternoon on New Bethel Road.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a fatal accident Saturday in Washington County.

According to GSP, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on New Bethel Road.

They say 42-year-old Heather Frazier, of Bartow, was driving a Polaris Ranger pulling a trailer with an ATV and lawn mower on it.

Frazier went into a curve on the road and the trailer swayed, causing her to lose control of the Ranger.

GSP says it jackknifed and overturned, fatally injuring Frazier. The accident is still under investigation.