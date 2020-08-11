Woman shot during fight at party in Macon, in critical but stable condition

MACON, Ga. — A person was shot after a fight broke out at a party around 5 a.m. Sunday morning in Macon.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 900 block of Perdue Street off of Houston Avenue.
Witnesses say during the fight, shots were fired and a female was struck several times.
The victim, 22-year-old Kayla Jackson, was transported to Navicent Health by ambulance. She is listed in critical, but stable condition.
This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.